Lynn (5-6) was tagged with the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings against the White Sox.

Lynn took the hill to begin the bottom of the sixth inning with a 4-2 lead, but he left with the bases loaded after yielding singles to all three batters he faced, and the bullpen allowed all three to come around to score. The 31-year-old has settled in after a brutal start to the season, as Tuesday was the first time allowing more than three earned runs in his last eight starts and he's seen his ERA drop over two and a half runs in the process. He'll take a 4.81 ERA and 9.3 K/9 into Sunday's interleague tilt against the Cubs.