Twins' Lance Lynn: Takes sixth loss
Lynn (5-6) was tagged with the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings against the White Sox.
Lynn took the hill to begin the bottom of the sixth inning with a 4-2 lead, but he left with the bases loaded after yielding singles to all three batters he faced, and the bullpen allowed all three to come around to score. The 31-year-old has settled in after a brutal start to the season, as Tuesday was the first time allowing more than three earned runs in his last eight starts and he's seen his ERA drop over two and a half runs in the process. He'll take a 4.81 ERA and 9.3 K/9 into Sunday's interleague tilt against the Cubs.
More News
-
Twins' Lance Lynn: Wins despite five walks•
-
Twins' Lance Lynn: Unlucky loser in fifth straight quality start•
-
Twins' Lance Lynn: Logs another quality start•
-
Twins' Lance Lynn: Picks up win despite shaky control Saturday•
-
Twins' Lance Lynn: Beats Royals with quality start•
-
Twins' Lance Lynn: Tosses 6.2 shutout innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...