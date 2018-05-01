Lynn (0-3) allowed six runs on seven hits and five walks over five innings to take the loss Monday against Toronto.

Lynn served up six runs for the second straight start and has now allowed at least five runs in four of his five outings this season. Lynn has now walked a whopping 23 batters in 23.2 innings. He threw just 10 first-pitch strikes to 27 Blue Jays hitters on Monday and served up his fourth and fifth home runs of the season to Justin Smoak and Russell Martin respectively. Lynn has an 8.37 ERA and has yet to build any sort of rhythm with the Twins whatsoever.