Twins' Lance Lynn: Torched for seven runs Sunday
Lynn (5-7) lasted just 1.2 innings Sunday, yielding seven runs on three walks and five hits (one home run) while striking out one in an 11-10 loss to the Cubs.
Lynn worked a scoreless first inning before imploding in the second, all kicked off by a three-run shot from Cubs starter Jon Lester. His ERA shot from 4.81 to 5.49 after the horrendous outing. Lynn posted a 2.83 ERA in the month of June, allowing one earned run or fewer in three of his five outings. He'll look to bounce back against Baltimore on Friday.
