Lynn (2-4) earned the win Tuesday, shutting out the Tigers over 6.2 innings with four strikeouts while allowing five hits and a walk.

Lynn stayed out of trouble by keeping the ball on the ground, as he recorded 14 groundouts versus just two flyouts. It was just the second time all season he walked fewer than two batters, and the improved command was a very welcome sight, as Lynn entered Tuesday's tilt with an abysmal 7.0 BB/9. The 31-year-old still carries a bloated 6.34 ERA and may be in jeopardy of losing his spot in the rotation at some point if his early season troubles persist much longer, but he figures to be safe in the short term. His next start is slated to come Monday against the Royals.