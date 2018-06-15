Twins' Lance Lynn: Unlucky loser in fifth straight quality start
Lynn (4-5) took the loss despite working 6.2 quality innings Thursday against the Tigers, giving up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out nine.
Lynn gave up the Tigers' go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh on his 114th and final pitch -- his highest count of the season. Still, Lynn now has rattled off five straight quality starts in which he's posted a sparkling 2,01 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 30.1 frames. The 16 walks he's dished out say he's probably working a bit over his head, but this recent form remains a marked improvement over his first eight starts (7.47 ERA with only two outings with six-plus innings). While he's returned to the tier of solid pitching options in many mixed leagues, his outlook is grimmer for his next scheduled assignment Wednesday at home versus the loaded Red Sox.
