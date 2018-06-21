Twins' Lance Lynn: Wins despite five walks
Lynn (5-5) allowed one unearned run on three hits and five walks with two strikeouts through five innings to pick up the win Wednesday against Boston.
It was a slog for Lynn, who needed 97 pitches -- just 50 strikes -- to get through five frames. Walks have been a regular issue for Lynn, who has now walked five batters on five separate occasions. Lynn is striking more batters than ever, but it has come at a cost of wildness, as his 5.6 BB is nearly two points worse than his previous career high, 3.8, set last season with St. Louis. He gets groundballs by the dozens, too, but it's not enough to compensate for the free passes, and despite Wednesday's win, he won't be trustworthy until he tightens up his control. Lynn will take a 4.64 ERA into Tuesday's start against the White Sox.
More News
-
Twins' Lance Lynn: Unlucky loser in fifth straight quality start•
-
Twins' Lance Lynn: Logs another quality start•
-
Twins' Lance Lynn: Picks up win despite shaky control Saturday•
-
Twins' Lance Lynn: Beats Royals with quality start•
-
Twins' Lance Lynn: Tosses 6.2 shutout innings•
-
Twins' Lance Lynn: Can't find plate again Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Fantasy Underachievers
Too many disappointments in the first two rounds. Let’s figure out which players will bust...
-
Fantasy baseball: Stanton struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season H2H rankings
Scott White ranks the top-200 players for H2H scoring leagues with an eye on the rest of the...
-
Replacing closers Strickland, Herrera
An injury and a trade have opened the door to ninth-inning duties in San Francisco and Kansas...
-
Waivers: German, Peralta
If Domingo German somehow went unclaimed for the two-start week, you need to correct it, according...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart