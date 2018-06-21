Lynn (5-5) allowed one unearned run on three hits and five walks with two strikeouts through five innings to pick up the win Wednesday against Boston.

It was a slog for Lynn, who needed 97 pitches -- just 50 strikes -- to get through five frames. Walks have been a regular issue for Lynn, who has now walked five batters on five separate occasions. Lynn is striking more batters than ever, but it has come at a cost of wildness, as his 5.6 BB is nearly two points worse than his previous career high, 3.8, set last season with St. Louis. He gets groundballs by the dozens, too, but it's not enough to compensate for the free passes, and despite Wednesday's win, he won't be trustworthy until he tightens up his control. Lynn will take a 4.64 ERA into Tuesday's start against the White Sox.