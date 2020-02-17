Twins' Lane Adams: Inks minor-league deal with Twins
Adams signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Monday.
The 30-year-old failed to reach the majors in 2019 after making brief appearances in the prior two seasons, but he hit .255/.340/.465 with 12 home runs and eight stolen bases over 72 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Adams won't report to major-league camp during spring training, but his past experience in the majors could make him a candidate to get called up at some point this season if injuries pile up.
