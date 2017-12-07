Reginatto signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Reginatto spent the entirety of the 2017 season within Minnesota's system on Triple-A Rochester's squad, slashing .303/.369/.390 in 86 games. The 27-year-old added three home runs and 38 RBI, but doesn't appear to have much of a ceiling with the Twins, although he's sure to serve as organizational depth moving forward.