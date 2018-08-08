Twins' Lewin Diaz: Has surgery on broken thumb
Diaz underwent surgery on his fractured right thumb and should return to swinging the bat in six to eight weeks, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Diaz broke his right thumb in late July. After hitting .292 with 12 home runs and a .773 OPS with Low-A Cedar Rapids in 2017, Diaz has struggled at High-A by hitting just .224 with six home runs and a .599 OPS.
