Twins' Lewin Diaz: Hot start at High-A
Diaz is hitting .316 with eight home runs and a .906 OPS at High-A Fort Myers.
He's a little old for his competition at age 22, but he's mastering a level he struggled at last year (.599 OPS last year) after promotion and before a thumb injury ended his season in July. He could advance rapidly if he continues to display his improved power (.240 ISO).
