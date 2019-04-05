Twins' Lewin Diaz: Returns from thumb injury
Diaz went 4-for-5 with a double in Thursday's Opening Day win for High-A Fort Myers.
It was Diaz's first game since breaking his right thumb in late July. After hitting .292 with 12 home runs and a .773 OPS with Low-A Cedar Rapids in 2017, Diaz struggled at High-A by hitting just .224 with six home runs and a .599 OPS last year before the injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Panic about Chris Sale?
With another concerning start under his belt, is it still an overreaction to be worried about...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Are They Good?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and tries to sort out which...
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...