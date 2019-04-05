Diaz went 4-for-5 with a double in Thursday's Opening Day win for High-A Fort Myers.

It was Diaz's first game since breaking his right thumb in late July. After hitting .292 with 12 home runs and a .773 OPS with Low-A Cedar Rapids in 2017, Diaz struggled at High-A by hitting just .224 with six home runs and a .599 OPS last year before the injury.

