Play

Thorpe left Twins' camp Tuesday to attend to a personal matter, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The nature of Thorpe's absence and his expected return date are not yet clear. The 24-year-old was already in a battle for a roster spot after struggling to a 6.18 ERA in 27.2 innings last season, so an extended absence would likely sink his chances of breaking camp with the big-league squad.

More News
Our Latest Stories