Play

Thorpe (personal) rejoined Minnesota's spring camp Sunday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thorpe took a leave of absence to attend to a personal matter, but he's now back with the team. The 24-year-old had a 6.18 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB over 27.2 major-league innings last season and is competing for a roster spot this spring.

More News
Our Latest Stories