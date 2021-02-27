Thorpe went from squatting 285 pounds to 600 pounds in offseason workouts, increasing his weight from 192 to 220 pounds in the process, MLB.com reports. "With the way he's throwing the ball right now, he's putting himself in a spot, in a position, to help this team, to help this team right now," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Thorpe entered last season as a candidate for the rotation, but struggled with a 6.06 ERA and poor underlying numbers. Thorpe had a promising 25% strikeout rate in 2019, but that plummeted to 13% along with a drop in velocity to an average 89.7 mph fastball. Thorpe hopes to improve his velocity and endurance by focusing on having stronger leg muscles. He'll be a candidate to win a swingman role in the bullpen, but more likely begins the season in Triple-A after Minnesota was granted a fourth minor league option year in his contract in the offseason.