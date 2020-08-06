Thorpe doesn't appear in line to make a start during this weekend's series in Kansas City, with the Twins listing Devin Smeltzer and Jake Odorizzi (back) as their starters for games Friday and Saturday, respectively, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thorpe picked up a start Monday in place of Rich Hill (shoulder), taking a no-decision in the win over the Pirates while giving up three runs on six hits and four walks over four innings. Assuming the Twins confirm Jose Berrios to start Sunday's series finale on his normal rest, Thorpe appears to be headed back to the bullpen. Odorizzi's impending return from the injured list would give the Twins four health starters, while the fact that Smeltzer is getting Friday's start suggests he has a leg up over Thorpe for the fifth and final rotation spot.