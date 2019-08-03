Thorpe allowed a run on three hits and struck out one over 1.2 innings Friday against the Royals. He was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the game, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The Twins will likely add a fresh arm to the bullpen following Thorpe's demotion, though a corresponding move won't be made until Saturday. The southpaw owns a 3.18 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 10 strikeouts over 11.1 innings this season in the big leagues.