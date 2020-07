Thorpe left Sunday's game in the eighth inning after getting hit on his left leg by a batted ball.

Thorpe was able to walk off under his own power but didn't look comfortable trying to throw a few pitches after he was hit. The Twins had a large lead at the time, so this could be more precautionary than a significant injury. Thorpe threw 2.2 scoreless innings in relief with two walks and no strikeouts before departing.