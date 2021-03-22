Thorpe gave up two runs over 2.2 innings with one strikeout in Sunday's spring appearance. He has a 2.35 ERA this spring with eight strikeouts and two walks in 7.2 innings. An aribtrator is expected to rule soon whether the Twins will gain a fourth minor league option year in Thorpe's contract, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Thorpe has looked good this spring as he's increased velocity, throwing in the low-to-mid 90s after a sharp drop last season (average fastball velocity of 89.7 mph). The larger issue for where he'll begin the season is if he gains a fourth option year based on losing time due to injury. An arbitrator is set to rule on whether players who spent most of last season at alternate training sites played a "full season," the Star Tribune adds. If the Twins are granted a fourth option year on Thorpe's contract, he'll likely be ticketed for Triple-A. If not, he may begin the season in the majors in a long relief role since the Twins would need to place him on waivers to send him to the minors. It's not clear when the arbitrator will make a decision.