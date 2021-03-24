Thorpe will have a fourth minor-league option for 2021, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Thorpe and the Twins were waiting to see whether the southpaw would be granted a fourth option for 2021, and an arbitrator ruled that Thorpe will have a fourth minor-league option after spending most of the 2020 campaign at the alternate training site. Thorpe has been pitching well during spring training, and he's allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over 7.2 innings during five appearances (two starts). However, he'll likely have more time to develop at Triple-A St. Paul to begin the regular season since he won't need to be placed on waivers prior to heading to the minors.
