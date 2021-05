Thorpe (0-2) allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over four innings in a loss to the Angels in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader. He struck out none.

Thorpe was called up as the 27th man for the doubleheader. He's posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB across 14 innings in four appearances (three starts) this season. He's likely to return to Triple-A St. Paul after Thursday's twin bill.