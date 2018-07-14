Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Hits inactive list
Thorpe was moved to the temporarily inactive list Saturday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
It's unclear as to why Thorpe was labeled inactive, but more news should be revealed in the near future. He's made 17 starts in 2018, posting a 3.95 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 106:24 K:BB over 84.1 innings.
