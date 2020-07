Thorpe's chances of making the 30-man initial roster increased with the release of Jhoulys Chacin, MLB.com reports. Thorpe gave up two runs over four innings, allowing seven hits, in Sunday's scrimmage.

Thorpe looks likely to make the roster as a long reliever. Homer Bailey looks set to win the fifth starter role, with two of Randy Dobnak, Devin Smeltzer and Thorpe to make the pitching staff as a long relievers.