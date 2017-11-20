Thorpe was added to the Twins' 40-man roster Monday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Thorpe missed two whole seasons due to Tommy John surgery and mononucleosis, but showed enough in his return to action last season to warrant protection from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. He split time with High-A Fort Myers and Double-A Chattanooga, compiling a combined 2.93 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 83 innings. He struggled in his only start for the Lookouts, however, so he'll likely open next year back at Double-A.