Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Joins big club as September callup
The Twins recalled Thorpe from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.
One of the top advanced arms in Minnesota's system, Thorpe previously made six appearances (one start) with the Twins this season, working 14.1 total innings and giving up seven runs on 19 hits and three walks while striking out 14. The 23-year-old rookie could be an option to join the rotation when a replacement is first required Wednesday in Boston for Kyle Gibson, who was placed on the 10-day injured list after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....