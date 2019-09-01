The Twins recalled Thorpe from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday.

One of the top advanced arms in Minnesota's system, Thorpe previously made six appearances (one start) with the Twins this season, working 14.1 total innings and giving up seven runs on 19 hits and three walks while striking out 14. The 23-year-old rookie could be an option to join the rotation when a replacement is first required Wednesday in Boston for Kyle Gibson, who was placed on the 10-day injured list after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

