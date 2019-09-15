Thorpe lasted just 3.2 innings Saturday against Cleveland, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out six batters.

Thorpe allowed the first five batters of the game to reach base, though he limited the damage to just two runs after striking out three straight batters with the bases loaded. The impressive escape didn't exactly foreshadow an improved performance, though, as Thorpe was pulled after allowing three more runs over the next three frames. He was fortunate to escape with a no decision after the Twins rallied late to win.