Thorpe (leg) tossed two scoreless innings in relief in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Indians, giving up two hits and striking out one.

Thorpe's 20-pitch appearance verifies that the left leg contusion he suffered in his first outing of the season July 26 against the White Sox won't be a concern moving forward. The 24-year-old southpaw looks poised to serve in a long-relief role for most of the season, but he'll be one of the top candidates to start in the event the Twins' rotation is missing multiple arms at any point.