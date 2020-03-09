Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Optioned to minors
Thorpe was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Thorpe was theoretically competing for the rotation spot left temporarily vacant by Michael Pineda (suspension) and Rich Hill (elbow), but the fact that he's been sent down over two weeks before Opening Day indicates that he was always a long shot. The young lefty's 25.0 percent strikeout in his 27.2-inning debut last season hints at good things for his future, though it came with a 6.18 ERA.
