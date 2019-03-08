Thorpe was demoted to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thorpe ended the 2018 campaign at Triple-A and saw success in limited chances. He posted a 3.32 ERA with a 26:6 K:BB over 21.2 frames as a starter. Minnesota's ninth-ranked prospect is expected to begin the regular season with the Red Wings.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...