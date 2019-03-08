Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Optioned to Triple-A
Thorpe was demoted to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Thorpe ended the 2018 campaign at Triple-A and saw success in limited chances. He posted a 3.32 ERA with a 26:6 K:BB over 21.2 frames as a starter. Minnesota's ninth-ranked prospect is expected to begin the regular season with the Red Wings.
