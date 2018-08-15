Thorpe was promoted to Triple-A Rochester and will start Wednesday in Columbus, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After missing the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery and mononucleosis, Thorpe has returned to his prior top prospect status. He had a 3.58 ERA with a 10.9 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 at Double-A.