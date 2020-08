Thorpe was recalled to serve as the 29th man for Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The left-hander was optioned to the alternate site last week, but he'll rejoin the club for the doubleheader. Thorpe has a 6.14 ERA and 1.98 WHIP through 14.2 innings and should return to the alternate site after Game 2.