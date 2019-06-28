Thorpe was recalled by the Twins on Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thorpe is well rested, having last pitched with Triple-A Rochester on June 23, so he will provide insurance in case one of the team's starters gets chased early this weekend against the White Sox. If he gets into a game, it will be the 23-year-old's major-league debut. Overall, Thorpe is 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 88:21 K:BB in 69.1 innings (14 starts) with Rochester this season.