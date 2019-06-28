Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Recalled from Triple-A
Thorpe was recalled by the Twins on Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Thorpe is well rested, having last pitched with Triple-A Rochester on June 23, so he will provide insurance in case one of the team's starters gets chased early this weekend against the White Sox. If he gets into a game, it will be the 23-year-old's major-league debut. Overall, Thorpe is 3-4 with a 5.71 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 88:21 K:BB in 69.1 innings (14 starts) with Rochester this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...