Thorpe was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Thorpe made his major-league debut at the end of June and this is now his third promotion from Triple-A this season. The 23-year-old has a 3.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through his first 11.1 innings.

