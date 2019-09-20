Thorpe (3-2) worked four innings in relief and was the pitcher of record in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Royals. He surrendered two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four.

Thorpe's last appearance came as a spot starter in Cleveland last weekend, but he was needed out of the bullpen in the series opener after the struggling Kyle Gibson was pulled midway through the second inning. While he put plenty of runners on base in the outing, Thorpe escaped some big jams to mitigate the damage while benefiting from some quality run support. The Twins' pitching schedule doesn't currently call for Thorpe to make any additional starts this season, but that could change next week if Minnesota has already clinched the AL Central and manager Rocco Baldelli wants to extend rest to some of the team's rotation options ahead of the playoffs.