The Twins optioned Thorpe to Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Thorpe was one of four pitchers optioned to the minors Wednesday as the Twins look to find more innings in spring games for hurlers with more realistic chances of making the Opening Day roster. The 22-year-old lefty has impressed when he has been able to take the mound during his time in the minors, but after missing the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery and mononucleosis, the Twins need to see him pitch more innings before seriously considering him for a rotational spot with the big club down the road.