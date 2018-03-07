Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Sent back to Double-A
The Twins optioned Thorpe to Double-A Chattanooga on Wednesday.
Thorpe was one of four pitchers optioned to the minors Wednesday as the Twins look to find more innings in spring games for hurlers with more realistic chances of making the Opening Day roster. The 22-year-old lefty has impressed when he has been able to take the mound during his time in the minors, but after missing the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery and mononucleosis, the Twins need to see him pitch more innings before seriously considering him for a rotational spot with the big club down the road.
More News
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...