Thorpe (0-1) took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings Sunday against the White Sox. He was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the game, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Thorpe was called on to make a spot start Sunday, and despite turning in a decent outing, he was saddled with the loss. Minnesota is no longer in need of a sixth starter, resulting in a demotion for the 23-year-old southpaw. The Twins will make a corresponding move prior to Tuesday's game against the Athletics.