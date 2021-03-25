Thorpe was optioned to the Twins' alternate training site Thursday.
Thorpe was granted a fourth minor-league option for 2021 since he spent most of the 2020 season at the team's alternate training site, and he won't begin the 2021 campaign in the big leagues. The lefty should develop with Triple-A St. Paul to begin the season after he posted a 2.35 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in 7.2 innings during five appearances (two starts) this spring.
