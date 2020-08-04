Thorpe didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-4 win over the Pirates, giving up three runs on six hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The southpaw managed to throw only 36 of 67 pitches for strikes, and given the constant traffic Pittsburgh put on the basepaths, Thorpe was lucky to limit the damage as he did. Rich Hill's sore shoulder could keep Thorpe in the rotation for one more turn, but he'll need to sharpen his command and control -- despite a 3.12 ERA, the 24-year-old has a woeful 4:6 K:BB through his first 8.2 innings this season -- if he wants to make a push for a more permanent move out of the bullpen.