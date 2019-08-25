Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Shuttled back to minors
Thorpe allowed two runs on three hits while striking out one over one inning Sunday against the Tigers. He was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the game, per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com.
Thorpe made two appearances during his latest trip to the big leagues, surrendering two runs over three innings of work. The Twins are expected to make a corresponding move prior to Tuesday's series opener against the White Sox.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...