Thorpe allowed two runs on three hits while striking out one over one inning Sunday against the Tigers. He was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after the game, per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com.

Thorpe made two appearances during his latest trip to the big leagues, surrendering two runs over three innings of work. The Twins are expected to make a corresponding move prior to Tuesday's series opener against the White Sox.

