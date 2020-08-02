Thorpe will start Monday's game against the Pirates, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Thorpe had dealt with a left leg contusion since his first outing of the season July 26, but he was able to return to the mound Thursday, firing two scoreless relief innings against Cleveland. He'll make a spot start Monday in place of Homer Bailey (biceps), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. However, Thorpe likely won't maintain a starting role since Jake Odorizzi (back) is expected to return from the 10-day IL later in the week.