Thorpe will start Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Angels on Thursday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Thorpe was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul on May 6, but he'll return to the Twins as the 27th man for Thursday's twin bill. The left-hander has made three appearances (two starts) in the majors this year and posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 10 innings during that time.