Thorpe will start Friday's game against the Angels, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Thorpe was sent down by the Twins ahead of the regular season, but he'll make his 2021 debut during Friday's series opener. The southpaw made seven appearances (one start) for the Twins in 2020 and posted a 6.06 ERA and 2.08 WHIP in 16.1 innings.
