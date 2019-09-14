Thorpe will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Indians.

While Thorpe is a starting pitcher by trade and hasn't appeared in a game since Sept. 6, he also hasn't pitched four-plus innings in a game since Aug. 7, so he may not go deep enough to qualify for the win. Thorpe has a 5.30 ERA in 18.2 MLB innings, working primarily in relief.

