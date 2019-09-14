Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Starting Game 2 Saturday
Thorpe will start Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Indians.
While Thorpe is a starting pitcher by trade and hasn't appeared in a game since Sept. 6, he also hasn't pitched four-plus innings in a game since Aug. 7, so he may not go deep enough to qualify for the win. Thorpe has a 5.30 ERA in 18.2 MLB innings, working primarily in relief.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Fantasy baseball Week 26 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...