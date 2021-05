Thorpe will be recalled to start Wednesday against the Rangers, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It's unclear if the Twins will briefly go with a six-man rotation or whether Matt Shoemaker may have pitched his way out of the rotation mix. Texas has an 89 wRC+ against lefties this season, so it's a favorable spot for Thorpe at home. That said, he has a 6.48 ERA in 16.2 career innings as a big-league starter.