Thorpe (2-2) took the loss Friday, allowing a run and a hit while striking out one in an inning of work in a 6-2 extra-innings loss to the Indians.

Thorpe allowed leadoff hitter Yasiel Puig aboard with a single to start the 11th. Reliever Brusdar Graterol allowed the inherited runner to score the go-ahead run, sticking Thorpe with the loss. The 23-year-old has now allowed four runs over 4.1 innings since receiving a September callup from Triple-A Rochester. Thorpe was expected to serve as a primary pitcher in Sunday's series finale against the Indians -- it's unclear if the appearance Friday will change that plan.