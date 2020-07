Thorpe was being treated for a contusion after getting hit in the left leg in Sunday's game by a batted ball, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "...Hopefully we treat him for a couple days and he'll be fine and hopefully it's just a bruise," said manager Rocco Baldelli.

Thorpe was able to walk off under his own power but didn't look comfortable trying to throw a few pitches after he was hit. It sounds like he'll need a few days off before he's ready to pitch again.