Thorpe will start Sunday's game against the White Sox, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Thorpe was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Friday and will make the spot start after Kyle Gibson was utilized out of the bullpen during Thursday's 18-inning affair. Thorpe has a 5.71 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 88:21 K:BB in 14 starts with Rochester.

