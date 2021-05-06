Thorpe (0-1) allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two across five innings to take the loss Wednesday against the Rangers.

Thorpe was recalled by the Twins on Wednesday for his fifth career start and second of the season. Though he induced only five swinging strikes on 80 total pitches, he held the Rangers without an extra-base hit to keep the Twins in the game. It's unclear what the team's future plans for Thorpe are in terms of usage, though for him to remain a starter it's likely Minnesota would have to shift to a six-man rotation.