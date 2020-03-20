Thorpe will have a chance to ramp up fully during the shutdown period, leaving the door open for him to make the 26-man roster, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

He was apparently cut from the competition for the fifth starter's spot because he had a personal leave of absence from spring camp that prohibited him from ramping up. However, during this down time, he will be able to get up to speed, so what was true two weeks ago will be a non-issue when play resumes. Even so, Thorpe figures to be trailing at least Randy Dobnak, and Rich Hill (elbow) could be ready to slot right into the rotation if the delay stretches into June.