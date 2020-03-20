Twins' Lewis Thorpe: Taking advantage of delay
Thorpe will have a chance to ramp up fully during the shutdown period, leaving the door open for him to make the 26-man roster, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
He was apparently cut from the competition for the fifth starter's spot because he had a personal leave of absence from spring camp that prohibited him from ramping up. However, during this down time, he will be able to get up to speed, so what was true two weeks ago will be a non-issue when play resumes. Even so, Thorpe figures to be trailing at least Randy Dobnak, and Rich Hill (elbow) could be ready to slot right into the rotation if the delay stretches into June.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Pick Phegley
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Favorite picks from each round
Chris Towers goes through the entire draft — 276 picks deep! — to identify his favorite picks...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Yastrzemski
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
2020 All-Rookie Team
Prospect are always of interest to Fantasy players, but which ones are likely to make the biggest...
-
Sale set for Tommy John
Tommy John surgery is never good news, but the timing of Chris Sale's could have been worse....