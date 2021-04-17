Thorpe allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over four innings in Friday's loss to the Angels. He struck out two batters and did not factor in the decision.

The Twins briefly took the lead in the sixth inning Friday so Thorpe wasn't tagged with a loss in his season debut. The 25-year-old southpaw rolled through three scoreless frames before coughing up a two-run single to Jared Walsh in the fourth. Thorpe was recalled from the alternate site for Friday's start and he could be sent back down before getting another turn in the rotation.