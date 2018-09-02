Forsythe went 3-for-4 with an RBI on Saturday against the Rangers.

Forsythe snapped out of a four-game hitless streak and collected his first extra-base hit since August 16. While his lack of power does limit his appeal, he continues to get regular at-bats and managed a .308 average with nine RBI and 10 runs scored across 91 August at-bats.

